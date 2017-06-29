Telangana Man Allegedly Kills His Children, 9 And 6, Then Hangs Himself

M Ramulu allegedly axed his two children - nine-year old son and six-year-old daughter - to death.

M Ramulu allegedly axed his two children to death at his house in Taglapalli village.

Hyderabad:  A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide before "killing" his two minor children in Nizamabad district of Telangana, police said.

M Ramulu allegedly axed his nine-year old son and six-year-old daughter to death at his house in Taglapalli village under Varni Police Station before hanging himself to death on Wednesday, Sub-Inspector Anjaiah said.

Preliminary investigation suggests Mr Ramulu was suffering from psychological problems, the police official added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

