KCR, Gift That Keeps On Giving To Temples - With Public Money, Not His Own

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the head of the country's youngest state, today visited a temple to present to the idol a gold moustache, weight 20 grams, cost about Rs 70,000.KCR, as he is known, has been taken to court in Hyderabad by activists who have objected to taxpayers funding the array of gold ornaments and jewels he has offered at a series of temples this week. At the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, believed to have been the abode of Lord Venkateshwara, he presented jewellery worth Rs 5 crore . He was accompanied by his family including son, K T Rama Rao or KTR, on a private plane - the entire mission was publicly funded. Among his offerings: a lotus-shaped necklace weighing nearly 15 kilos and a five-kilo collar. As he presented them, priests chanted vedic hymns.KCR says that while campaigning for the region of Telangana to be turned into India's 29th state by separating it from Andhra Pradesh, he pledged to shower deities at different temples with gifts if his ambition was realised. Critics including opposition parties say if KCR wants to make good on his promise, he should fund it himself."Immediately recover whatever has been spent by KCR in the name of offerings from his private account. Also the logistics and expenses for his family and relatives and ministers should be paid by them from their account," said Dr Lubna Sarwath, who has taken the Chief Minister to court.In an earlier thank-you journey in October, KCR presented a nearly 12 kg gold crown worth Rs 3.5 crore to the Goddess Bhadrakali at Warangal."How can you offer to God (sic) taking away from the poor and the tax-payer? Even God won't accept that," said Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao.Telangana is witnessing unrest among young people who say KCR has failed on a much more important promise - delivering jobs. The unemployment rate in the state is about 7 per cent, against a national average of around 5 per cent. It also has a startling rate of farmer suicides.KCR faced criticism last year when he spent $7.3 million or Rs 50 crore on his official residence , fitted with bullet-proof offices and bathrooms and a movie hall.The 63-year-old Chief Minister now plans to raze the main government office complex in Hyderabad to construct a $52 million structure according to the rules of Vastu.