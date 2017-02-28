KCR Announces Hike In Salaries For Anganwadi Workers

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a hike in the salaries of anganwadi workers among several other benefits.Mr Rao, who held a meeting with anganwadi workers and helpers in Hyderabad, decided to "elevate the status" of anganwadi workers and gave instructions to officials to refer anganwadi workers as anganwadi teachers, a release from his office said."At the time when the Telangana state was formed the salary of anganwadi teacher was Rs 4,200 per month. The Chief Minister had enhanced the salary to Rs 7,000 per month when he had a meeting with anganwadi teachers on Feb 28, 2015 in secretariat. Now the salary is hiked to Rs 10,500 per month," the release said.The decision to hike salaries of the anganwadi teachers, helpers will benefit 67,411 employees working in 35,700 anganwadi centres, it said.Insurance scheme will be extended to anganwadi teachers and helpers and priority would be given to them while implementing 'double bed room houses' for poor scheme, the release added.