Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Pandals To Be Geotagged In Hyderabad To Monitor Them, Say Police

Among the various safety measures taken to ensure smooth Ganpati festivities, the Hyderabad police plan to geotag all Ganesh pandals in the city. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations begin from August 25.The system will help in monitoring on how the police officials are supervising the arrangements during the celebrations, Hyderabad police commissioner M Mahendar Reddy said."QR codes will also be provided to the pandals to verify their arrangements," he added.Security has been stepped up and over 24,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, Mr Reddy said. He added elaborate arrangements are being made for Ganesh idols' immersion on September 5."Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel will also be on duty during the festival," he said.A review meeting was held with officials of different departments, representatives of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and other organisations to take stock of the arrangements, he said."Lakhs of people participate in Ganesh visarjan. In order to ensure that Ganesh visarjan is done in a peaceful atmosphere, all security arrangements have been made," Mr Reddy said. CCTV cameras have also been installed along the main procession route to keep a tight vigil on the proceedings.During the 10-day festival, devotees perform puja at Ganesh temples and beautifully decorated 'pandals' or makeshift platforms erected by various mandals and associations. The idols of different sizes, shapes, colours and in myriad forms are installed on streets in major markets and residential colonies.On the visarjan day on September 5, hundreds of trucks carry the idols to be immersed in different water bodies.