Furious KCR Orders Telangana Lawmaker To Apologise To Woman Officer K Chandrasekhar Rao warned Shankar Naik that he would be thrown out of the ruling party if he didn't, according to his aides.

Shankar Naik allegedly touched district collector during haritha haaram function. Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a party lawmaker to apologise to a woman officer, allegedly for touching her inappropriately. Shankar Naik, the legislator from Mahbubabad, was forced to offer an unconditional apology to district collector Preethi Meena after footage of the incident was aired by channels.



An angry Mr Rao or KCR had warned Mr Naik that he would be thrown out of the ruling party if he didn't, according to his aides.



The lawmaker allegedly touched her arm and, sources say, "behaved in an indecent manner" during haritha haaram, a function for tree planting, yesterday morning. State minister Chandulal, parliamentarian Sitaram Naik and senior police officers and officials were present at the event.



He took the MLA to task for his misbehaviour," said a statement from KCR's office.



Ms Meena had reportedly complained to Chief Secretary SP Singh and the IAS Officers Association.A police case has been booked against the legislator on the officer's complaint.



KCR asked his deputy Kadiam Srihari and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) parliamentarian Sitaram Naik "to speak to the collector and settle the matter on behalf of the government and the party", said the Chief Minister's office, stating that such incidents should not recur.



