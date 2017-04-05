Forgive Me, Telangana Techie Madhukar Reddy Gudur Texted Mother Before Seattle Suicide: Report

A techie from Telangana working in Seattle for seven years has been found dead in his house. Madhukar Reddy Gudur, 37, was married and has a young daughter.
Highlights
- Madhukar Reddy lived with wife and daughter in Seattle
- Some relatives in Telangana refer to marital problems
- Arrangements being made to bring body home
His parents, who live in Bhongir, nearly 50 kms from the capital of Hyderabad, were informed of his death yesterday and are waiting for his body to be brought home, reported the New Indian Express.
One report said that his mother yesterday saw a text message, sent hours earlier, by Mr Gudur, which said "Dear mother, kindly forgive me."
"He was financially well off and had bought a house four months back. He was troubled by marital disputes. But we cannot confirm what the exact reason for the suicide was," said his relative Durga Reddy to The Deccan Chronicle. The techie had reportedly been keen to move back to India.
Mr Gudur had graduated from BITS Pilani; his wife is also a software engineer. He was found hanging from a fan in his home.