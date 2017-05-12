For Producing Handcuffed Farmers In Court, 2 Cops In Telangana Suspended

Two of the eight farmers who were arrested two weeks ago for vandalism in Telangana.

Two sub inspectors in Telangana's Khamman district have been suspended after eight farmers, arrested two weeks ago for vandalism, were produced in a court in handcuffs on Thursday.The farmers had gone on a rampage and vandalized a market yard on April 28, frustrated that they could not get remunerative prices for the chillies they had brought to the market to sell.Following the incident, eight people were arrested and a local Telugu Desam Party lawmaker, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, was also named in the police complaint, but was not arrested.There are four cases against the farmers and they were brought to the court for a hearing in two of the cases. The court granted them bail, following which they were released.However, that they were brought in to court handcuffed like they could be a danger to public safety, left other farmers and also the public shocked and angry.Lawyers said they will approach the Human Rights Commission against the use of handcuffs in this case."A Supreme Court judgment says that accused should not be brought to court in handcuffs. But the police are violating this. Unfortunate that farmers who demanded MSP (Minimum Support Price) are being treated like this," a lawyer said.Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered by the police into the "breaching" of the handcuff norms."Handcuffing was not necessary. There are clear guidelines and if the handcuffing of the accused is required, necessary magisterial permission has to be taken," Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Y Nagi Reddy said.