Digvijaya Singh Replaced As Congress In-Charge Of Telangana

The Congress today divested party General Secretary Digvijaya Singh of responsibilities as the person in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, and assigned the job to RC Khuntia."Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved a new AICC team to look after the party affairs in Telangana. Digvijaya Singh has been relieved of the responsibilities as the General Secretary in-charge of Telangana," a party release said.Mr Khuntia will be assisted in his task by Satish Jarkiholi as the party Secretary, the release added.Earlier in April, Digvijaya Singh was replaced as the in-charge of poll-bound Karnataka as well as Goa, where the Congress failed to form a government despite emerging as the single-largest party.