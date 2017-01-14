Class 10 Student Dies After Hit By Telangana Minister's Official Car

A class 10 student died today after his motorcycle was hit by an SUV, the official vehicle of Telangana Minister Indrakaran Reddy, near his residence in Nirmal district.The minister was reportedly not inside the car at the time of the accident, His driver, P Raju, was behind the wheels.Both the vehicles were going in the same direction when they collided, said a senior police officer. It was not clear if any of the vehicles were over speeding, police said.Satvik, 15, was rushed to the hospital where he died. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet and did not have a driver's licence.Police is examining CCTV footage of the accident to ascertain if any other traffic rules were violated.Mr Reddy, who is the state minister of housing, law and endowments, said in a tweet that the vehicle was not a part of the convoy and only the driver was inside the car. He also said the two-wheeler was speeding which led to the accident.He later said he would reach out to the family.