6 Members Of Family Found Dead In Telangana, Suicide Suspected

Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their house in Suryapet town of Telangana this morning, the police said.Four adult members among the dead apparently administered a pesticide to the two children, aged four and two years, last night and consumed it themselves, the preliminary probe suggested.The family was reportedly facing a serious financial problem.The dead were identified as Kasturi Janardhan, his wife K Chandrakala (both in mid-50s), their daughter-in-law K Prabhatha (in her 30s), her two children, and one of Janardhan's sons, K Ashok (26).Suresh, the couple's elder son and Prabhatha's husband, were missing, said inspector Y Mugalaiah.The incident came to light this morning. The bodies of the dead were found lying in the same room in the house. "As per the preliminary information, Suresh had borrowed money from several people and the family was facing a serious financial trouble because of this," the police officer told PTI over phone.Further probe was underway, he added.