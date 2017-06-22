2-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell In Telangana. Stuck At 60-Feet Depth

A two-year-old girl has fallen into an open borewell in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district and is stuck at a depth of 60 feet. Rescue operations are underway.The baby has been identified as Veena, the daughter of a migrant labourer Yadaiah. The incident took place in Yalala Mandal region of the district.The NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham has demanded action against Mandal Revenue officials for not ensuring the closure of these unsuccessful borewells.Telangana's IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao had said that criminal action will be initiated on guilty officials, when a similar incident took place two years ago.