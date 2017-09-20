2 Medical Students From Hyderabad Allegedly Drown In Ukraine

The two were reportedly playing volleyball on the beach with their friends. Shivakant and Ashok rushed to save a friend who was swept into the sea and lost their lives

Telangana | Edited by | Updated: September 20, 2017 11:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Medical Students From Hyderabad Allegedly Drown In Ukraine

Shivakant Reddy and Ashok Kumar were final year students at Zaporozhye State Medical University.

Hyderabad:  Two Telugu students who went to study medicine in Ukraine have reportedly drowned at a beach there. Shivakant Reddy from LB Nagar in Hyderabad and Ashok Kumar from Kadapa were final year students at Zaporozhye State Medical University in Ukraine.

The two were reportedly playing volleyball on the beach with their friends. When one of their friends went to bring the ball, he was swept into the sea.
 
hyderabad students died in ukraine

Both the boys had returned to Ukraine this month after spending holidays here.

Shivakant and Ashok then rushed to save him and lost their lives. Their families say both the boys had returned to Ukraine this month after spending holidays here.

More details are awaited.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READSmriti Irani Met Adnan Sami's Daughter Medina. And Their Pics Are Truly Adorable
telangana boys drown in Ukrainemedical studentsMBBS in Ukraine

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11FlipkartAmazonPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................