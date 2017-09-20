2 Medical Students From Hyderabad Allegedly Drown In Ukraine

Both the boys had returned to Ukraine this month after spending holidays here.

Two Telugu students who went to study medicine in Ukraine have reportedly drowned at a beach there. Shivakant Reddy from LB Nagar in Hyderabad and Ashok Kumar from Kadapa were final year students at Zaporozhye State Medical University in Ukraine.The two were reportedly playing volleyball on the beach with their friends. When one of their friends went to bring the ball, he was swept into the sea.Shivakant and Ashok then rushed to save him and lost their lives. Their families say both the boys had returned to Ukraine this month after spending holidays here.More details are awaited.