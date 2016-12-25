Woman Cop Who Was Attacked With Acid Suffers Vision Impairment In Vellore

A woman constable has suffered vision impairment in her right eye after unidentified persons threw acid at her and she is being treated at the Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore.When the woman was brought in yesterday, her right eye vision was impaired due to the acid attack. She is being treated for that, a CMC Hospital official said today."However, right now we cannot say anything about the extent of impairment or if it could be set right or whether there are chances of her losing vision (right eye)," the official told PTI.She is stable and is being treated, he added.A relative of the constable said he and other family members were waiting to see her in the hospital and presently no one was allowed.D Lavanya, a mother of two children, is a constable at the All Woman Police Station at Tiruppattur near here.The 29-year-old woman was attacked with acid by unidentified men on Friday. She suffered injuries on her right eye, right side of face and right hand.A case has been registered and police have detained a couple of men for questioning."Questioning is going on and we cannot comment anything now," a Town Police official said, adding, a team headed by Tiruppattur DSP is looking into the matter.