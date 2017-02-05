Will Sasikala Natarajan Be Chief Minister? Suspense Continues As AIADMK Meets Today

A huge question mark hangs over whether Sasikala Natarajan will be replacing O Panneerselvam as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu as the AIADMK holds an internal meeting this afternoon. While a section of the party leaders claim it is the agenda of the meet, another plays down the possibility, saying the meeting is meant to improve the coordination between the party and the government.Some leaders have indicated to NDTV that the 61-year-old Ms Natarajan is likely to be chosen legislature party leader at today's meeting. Her formal takeover of the top job could happen later this week - an auspicious moment is expected on February 9 and 10.A section of the party has been clamouring for the new general secretary -a longtime friend and companion of Jayalalithaa who carried out her last rites and took over the reins of the party days later -- to take charge of the government as well. Ms Jayalalithaa held both posts and some party leaders have contended that it is unwise for the party and the government to have separate heads.At a recent party meeting, Mr Pannerselvam, who, as a Jayalalithaa loyalist, was given the top job, was seated with the legislators and not given space next to Ms Natarajan on dais."We want Sasikala to take over as CM earlier rather than later," a legislator has told NDTV. Others have said it is only a matter of time and the pending disproportionate assets case against her will be no impediment. Though Ms Natarajan has been acquitted in the case along with Jayalalithaa, an appeal is pending before the Supreme Court. The hearing in the case is over and the verdict is awaited.A senior minister, however, told NDTV that Chinamma, as Sasikala is fondly called by supporters, "is fostering a healthy action plan between the legislators and the government"."Last time she asked MLAs to give a list of things to be done. Today the Chief Minister and the ministers will be there. I don't think there's anything else in the agenda," he added.The takeover of Ms Natarajan as the party chief has been followed by changes in the government. On Friday, a team of bureaucrats appointed by Ms Jayalalithaa had been shifted. Sheela Balakrishnan, known to be close to Jayalalithaa and Sasikala, has been appointed as the adviser to Chief Minister Pannerselvam.