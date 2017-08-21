PM Modi Tweets Approval Of AIADMK Merger, Talk Builds Of New Ties: 5 Points

After the AIADMK merger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his approval.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling party today abandoned its differences - or at least said it has - in an attempt to present a throwback to an older era, when it was a solid force grounded in its abject devotion to chief J Jayalalithaa, who died in December. Acknowledging "there are differences but we will work together," Chief Minister E Palaniswami shook hands with rival O Panneerselvam, who will now serve as his Deputy and No 2 in the government.