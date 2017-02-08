Wasn't Allowed To Meet Jayalalithaa In Hospital Even Once, Says O Panneerselvam

In a series of tweets after his stunning rebellion, Tamil Nadu's caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he had not seen J Jayalalithaa even once in the hospital where she died on December 5."Had visited hospital daily to enquire about #Jayalalithaa's health condition, but couldn't meet her even once. Every day my family would ask, did you see Amma at Apollo. I even considered saying yes, but I couldn't lie," Mr Panneerselvam said.He said he would tell his family that he couldn't see Ms Jayalalithaa because of fear of infection.The long-time loyalist of the former Chief Minister also said he had "doubts" about her treatment which need to be answered.Mr Panneerselvam last night declared that he had been forced to resign by Ms Sasikala, who has been chosen by the ruling AIADMK to take over as Chief Minister.