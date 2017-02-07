'Was Forced To Resign' Says O Panneerselvam, Now A Rebel: 10 Facts

O Panneerselvam said Jayalalithaa wanted him to serve as Chief Minister "if anything happened to her."

Chennai: O Panneerselvam, not a politician known for dramatic flourish, strode centre stage at night into the political theatre that Tamil Nadu is witnessing over a transfer of power to a new Chief Minister. The ruling AIADMK has claimed that Mr Panneerselvam proposed that he be replaced as head of the state by VK Sasikala, a move that has generated severe whiplash for the party. But at 10 pm, Mr Panneerselvam said his "conscience was pricking him and that he was enlisting in a mission to "save the party and state". He also made it clear that he was forced to resign and that he has been humiliated repeatedly.