'Was Forced To Resign' Says O Panneerselvam, Now A Rebel: 10 Facts

O Panneerselvam said Jayalalithaa wanted him to serve as Chief Minister "if anything happened to her."
Chennai: O Panneerselvam, not a politician known for dramatic flourish, strode centre stage at night into the political theatre that Tamil Nadu is witnessing over a transfer of power to a new Chief Minister. The ruling AIADMK has claimed that Mr Panneerselvam proposed that he be replaced as head of the state by VK Sasikala, a move that has generated severe whiplash for the party. But at 10 pm, Mr Panneerselvam said his "conscience was pricking him and that he was enlisting in a mission to "save the party and state". He also made it clear that he was forced to resign and that he has been humiliated repeatedly.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story:
Mr Panneerselvam stunned his party with an unexpected visit at 9 pm to the beachside memorial of J Jayalalithaa, where he meditated with eyes closed. The gesture is being seen as an unsubtle reminder to his party that he considers Ms Jayalalithaa, who died in December, as his true leader.
The shoreline visit quickly turned into an act of rebellion against Ms Sasikala, who the AIADMK selected on its weekend as its new Chief Minister. The 61-year-old draws her power from her indisputable proximity to Ms Jayalalithaa, with whom she lived. When the politician died, it was Ms Sasikala who performed her last rites.
Today, senior AIADMK leader PH Pandian forcefully struck the first public note of dissent by stating that Ms Sasikala does not have the support of cadre. He alleged that Ms Jayalalithaa had not died a natural death, alleging that she had confided that she was scared of being poisoned.
Yesterday, doctors at Apollo Hospital in Chennai where Ms Jayalalithaa died after 75 days in hospital, said they wanted to end all speculation of the causes of her death. They ruled out poisoning, and said she died after "a witnessed cardiac arrest."
Mr Panneerselvam said tonight that Ms Jayalalithaa had told him while she was sick in hospital that she wanted him to serve as Chief Minister "if anything happened to her." Three times while she was alive, he had been selected by Ms Jayalalithaa to fill in for her, including when she spent about nine months in jail on corruption charges before being acquitted.
A demonstrative loyalist, Mr Panneerselvam carried a photo of "Amma" or mother as Jayalalithaa was called in his pocket everyday. He wept openly when he took oath on earlier occasions as her replacement. Today, he said he may be persuaded to "withdraw my resignation as Chief Minister if party workers wish", making it clear that he is now in a full-fledged conflict with Ms Sasikala.
Next week, the Supreme Court will decide on whether Ms Sasikala aided Ms Jayalalithaa in amassing a 60-crore fortune illicitly during the early 90s. Their earlier acquittal has been challenged by the Karnataka government.
Political opponents have said that the AIADMK should wait till the verdict is delivered before promoting Ms Sasikala to Chief Minister. Governor Vidyasagar Rao returns tomorrow to Chennai where Ms Sasikala is expected to call on him to formally request that she take charge with appropriate evidence of her support among legislators.
The AIADMK has said it hopes for her to take oath on Thursday which they say is auspicious according to astrologers.
The handing of the top office to a political novice purely on the basis of her close relationship with Ms Jayalalithaa has infuriated many in Tamil Nadu, who have gone online to campaign against Ms Sasikala with hashtags like #SasikalaNotMyCM.