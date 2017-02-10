Waiting For Governor's Call, Sasikala Videoconferences 'Hiding' Lawmakers

Highlights Ms Sasikala is keeping AIADMK lawmakers away from Mr Panneerselvam She interacted with them via videoconferencing today Team Panneerselvam alleged the lawmakers are being held 'hostage'

VK Sasikala today interacted via video link with lawmakers she has sent to resorts outside Chennai, where they cannot be contacted by her challenger O Panneerselvam. A court had this morning asked the police for a report on the lawmakers amid allegations that they are being "held hostage" in the battle for power in Tamil Nadu.A small group of lawmakers staying at the Golden Bay resort in Mahabalipuram, around 80 km from Chennai, surfaced today for the first time since Wednesday."We are not sparrows that we can be kept captive," said Perambalur lawmaker R Tamizhselvan indignantly.Another lawmaker piped up, "We are not children." Two other resorts in the area are believed to be hiding more groups of lawmakers.A lawmaker's husband reported her missing in an urgent court petition yesterday.Having made their point, the lawmakers retreated to the comforts of the tree-shaded resort that offers water-skiing and luxurious massages. The route to all three resorts was later blocked by AIADMK workers.Some 120 legislators are lodged in various hotels and resorts in and around Chennai on the orders of Ms Sasikala, whose bid for the Chief Minister's post has been challenged by Mr Panneerselvam or OPS. The quiet J Jayalalithaa loyalist, used to following the former chief minister's orders for years, went rogue after the party chose Ms Sasikala to replace him.Of the 134 AIADMK lawmakers in the state, five have crossed over to Mr Panneerselvam, who has asked Governor C Vidyasagar Rao for five days to prove support for him in the AIADMK.The "missing" lawmakers could not be contacted for two days. A list of names and phone numbers has been widely shared on Twitter as part of a "Call Your MLA" campaign powered by supporters of Mr Panneerselvam, which urges people to dial the legislators and share their opinion about who should be chief minister."All MLAs lodged in the resort have willingly switched off their mobile phones as they are getting threatening calls," said B Valarmathi, an AIADMK leader, on allegations that the lawmakers have been forced to give up their cellphones.