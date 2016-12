Vodafone To Launch 4G Services Across Tamil Nadu By March 2017

Leading telecom service provider Vodafone today launched its 4G (fourth generation) services in Tamil Nadu. The service "Vodafone Supernet 4G" which initially launched in Coimbatore and neighbouring Tirupur, will be made available in all major towns and cities across the state by March 2017, Vodafone India Business Head-Tamil Nadu, S Murali told reporters.Built on the efficient 2100 MHz, this state-of-the-art network will enable Vodafone Supernet 4G customers to access internet via mobile with speed, across a range of smart devices including Mi-Fi and Dongles, he said.On the special launch offer, he said free SIM upgrade to 4G for customers along with high-speed 4G SIM and 2GB free data on every 4G SIM upgrade.This will significantly enhance the mobile internet experience for customers with faster download/upload of videos and music, seamless video chats and will also facilitate greater ease in using the favourable apps, he said.With this launch, Vodafone is now uniquely positioned to offer in Tamil Nadu, 2, 3 and 4G services on its own convergent radio technology, Mr Murali said.Vodafone has already successfully rolled out 4G in Kerala, Karnataka, Kolkatta, Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Haryana, UP East, Gujarat, West Bengal Rajasthan, Assam and North East, Odisha and Maharashtra circle, he added.With the launches planned in Goa, Punjab, UP West, the 4G coverage will be available in 2,400 towns across 17 circles in India by March 2017, which contributed over 90 per cent of companies data revenue, Mr Murali said.