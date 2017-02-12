VK Sasikala's SOS Drive To Meet AIADMK Legislators For Appeal of Support

Troubled by shifting support of her partymen and awaiting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar's decision to let her stake claim for the chief minister's post, AIADMK chief VK Sasikala drove down for more than 80 km, from Poes Garden to a private resort in Chennai, to meet party's 127 legislators.The legislators were hurriedly bussed to hotels and resorts two days ago to minimise chances of being poached by rival O Panneerselvam, who alleges he was forced to resign as Chief Minister. He has since garnered the support of 10 AIADMK parliamentarians and six legislators.In her second meeting with the legislators who appear to be backing her, Ms Sasikala asked for their continued support in a 15-minute appeal, sources said. She asked them if the party, herself or her family had done them wrong and reassured them of her leadership.She also had a quick one-on-one meeting with most of the MLAs, sources added. She was at the resort for over three hours.Sources also said that the legislators have vowed to make her the Chief Minister.The meeting came on a day after Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Pandiarajan, three other sitting parliamentarians and veteran leader C Ponnaiyan switched to the side of interim Mr Panneerselvam's in what they say is "to save AIADMK".Ms Sasikala's camp has claimed that support for Mr Panneerselvam it is also being aided by the delay of Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to hold her oath ceremony.Sources say, more than numbers, the Governor is concerned about providing a stable government in the state. Ms Sasikala is named in a case that alleges she has assets disproportionate to her income. The verdict from the Supreme Court is expected next week. If convicted, Ms Sasikala will not be able to be in public office and will be barred from contesting elections for six months.