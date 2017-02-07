VK Sasikala And Her Businesses: A Recipe For Conflict Of Interest

As VK Sasikala is set to take over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, an NDTV investigation has found that the long-time companion of the late J Jayalalithaa remains embroiled in a web of conflicts of interest and dubious financial links.Both Ms Sasikala and Jayalalithaa were convicted of corruption charges. They were later acquitted, but the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce verdict on the acquittal within a week.Despite the shadow of this taint, Sasikala continued to expand her business interests as recently in January 2015, becoming the majority owner of a company called Jazz Cinemas Pvt Ltd.She owns shareholding worth Rs 9.9 crore in the company, regulatory filings accessed by NDTV show.Soon afterwards, Jazz Cinemas, which was earlier controlled by her relatives, took control of a multiplex -- Luxe Multiplex -- owned by Satyam Cinemas.But the sources of funds to Jazz remain unclear. The biggest infusion of approximately Rs 6 crore has come from Nammudu MGR, the AIADMK's party mouthpiece.That is not all. In 2015, Ms Sasikala became a 48% owner, via Jazz Cinemas, of another family firm, MIDAS Distilleries.Midas is one of the biggest suppliers of alcohol to TASMAC, the Tamil Nadu government's liquor distribution firm, making this a clear conflict of interest.The other 50% is controlled by Sasikala's relatives.In 2015, the turnover of MIDAS was as high as Rs. 1,800 crore.Ms Sasikala is also the director for life of another firm, Sri Jaya Financials Private Limited. This has all the hallmarks of a shell company, which shows zero revenue, yet it has allotted shares of a whopping Rs 12 crore. Yet again from Jaya Publications and Nammudu MGR, both, as we mentioned, have found to have fraudulent sources of funds.At the time of airing this story, AIADMK was not available for comment.