Vaikunta Ekadasi Festival Celeberated With Religious Fervour

Thousands of devotees thronged the famous Lord Ranganathaswamy temple in nearby Srirangam on the occasion of 'Vaikunta Ekadasi' festival which was celebrated with religious fervour today. Vaikuntha Ekadashi, known as Mukkoti Ekadasi, is one of the most important Ekadasis. Ekadasis falls on the eleventh day of the Moon cycle.The most important ritual in temples is the opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram or Paramapada Vasal door in Vishnu Temples. During the Ekadasi day one is expected to fast and take nothing. At night, light snack made of rice is eaten. Fasting on Ekadashi is considered holier than any other religious observation.Adorned with glittering pearls and diamonds, the utsava idol of Namperumal was brought out of the sanctum sanctorum at around 3.45 am and later taken through the 'Paramapada Vaasal', the celestial gateway to heaven.Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country, including from neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, thronged the temple, considered as the foremost among the 108 sacred Vaishnavite shrines, on the occasion and offered worship.More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed for managing the crowd on this auspicious day.The idol of presiding deity Lord Ranganathaswamy seen in a sleeping posture atop the hooded serpent was decorated in 'Muthangi Sevai' (pearl dress).The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival was conducted in Vaishnavite temples across the state. According to Padma Purana, the female energy of Vishnu slayed the demon Muran and protected the 'Devas'. This happened on the eleventh day of lunar month. Impressed by this, Vishnu names her as 'Ekadashi' and gives her the boon that those who worship her on the day of her victory over Muran would reach 'Vaikunth' (His abode).