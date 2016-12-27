Collapse
Expand

Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 36 Lakh In 2,000 Notes Seized In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: December 27, 2016 15:46 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 36 Lakh In 2,000 Notes Seized In Tamil Nadu

The police have notified the Income Tax Department for investigation of the matter (Representational)

Coimbatore:  Unaccounted cash worth Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2000 notes were seized from a car in Coimbatore's Tirupur district, early today.

Five people were taken into custody in this connection for further interrogation, police said.

During a routine vehicle check, the car sped away without stopping at the checkpost but police officials managed to intercept and chase the car in Perumanallur, approximately 10 kilometres from Tirupur, Police added.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found cash worth Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes.

The police have notified the Income Tax Department for further investigation of the matter.

With inputs from PTI

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ'I'm Still Chief Secretary,' Says Tamil Nadu Bureaucrat, Removed After Income Tax Raids
Rs 500 and 1000 banned notesDemonitisationUnaccounted cash TamilnaduBlack money seized TamilnaduBlack money India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreGoogle Smartwatch 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................