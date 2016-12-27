Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 36 Lakh In 2,000 Notes Seized In Tamil Nadu

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2000 notes were seized from a car in Coimbatore's Tirupur district, early today.Five people were taken into custody in this connection for further interrogation, police said.During a routine vehicle check, the car sped away without stopping at the checkpost but police officials managed to intercept and chase the car in Perumanallur, approximately 10 kilometres from Tirupur, Police added.Upon searching the vehicle, police found cash worth Rs 36 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes.The police have notified the Income Tax Department for further investigation of the matter.With inputs from PTI