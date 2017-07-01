Uber Ties Up With Southern Railway In Coimbatore

Even as it celebrates two years of services in the city, Uber, today announced a partnership with Southern Railway in Coimbatore.Through this partnership, Uber will set up kiosks and provide dedicated pick-up and drop zones at Coimbatore Junction.In conjunction with Uber's second anniversary in the city, the company aims to provide reliable first and last mile connectivity option to the Railway station and Coimbatore is the first city in Tamil Nadu that marks the partnership with Railways, Uber South General Manager, Christian Freese said in a release here."We are very excited about our partnership with Southern Railway as we celebrate two years of Uber in Coimbatore. By complementing the available public transit infrastructure, we're bridging the first and last mile connectivity gaps, making it easily accessible to commuters," he said in the release.Riders would be able to book an Uber from the kiosks set up at Coimbatore junction and representatives would help riders get to their destinations without having to worry about access to smartphone or internet connectivity, he said. Uber's mission is to bring reliable transportation to everywhere, for everyone, he said.