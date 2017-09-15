Two Teenage Girls Go Missing in Coimbatore

Parents and relatives of two teenaged girls here laid siege of a private school today as their daughters, who went to school in the morning, did not return home.The 13-year-old girls studying in seventh standard in a private school had left home for the school in a van along with some other students.The parents filed police complaints after they received messages from the school auhorities about the children's absence.The parents and relatives of the girls laid siege seeking the where about of their children.Inquiry with the parents revealed that the girls have taken some clothes with them and the the whole episode could be a pre-planned one.