Two Leaves Symbol On Website Was 'Unnoticed', Says TTV Dinkaran

AIADMK's Sasikala faction today said the presence of Two Leaves symbol, frozen by the Election Commission ahead of the April 12 RK Nagar Assembly byelection, on its website was 'unnoticed' and would be removed."The Two Leaves symbol was already there in the website. It was unnoticed by us. I have replied (to the EC). It (the symbol) will be removed," AIADMK (Amma) candidate for the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll candidate TTV Dhinakaran told reporters in Chennai.The symbol had been frozen by the EC as an interim measure after the Sasikala faction and the rebel group led by O Panneerselvam staked claim to it.On April 3, the Election Commission had taken exception to the continued use of AIADMK's original Two Leaves symbol by the faction led by interim General Secretary VK Sasikala and directed it to remove it from its website and all social media accounts.It had also given AIADMK (Amma) faction time till 11 AM today to explain as to why its order on freezing of the name AIADMK and its election symbol has been violated.Dhinakaran, who has opted for the 'Hat' symbol for the bypoll, said there was no need for him to seek votes in the name of Two Leaves."Our symbol is Hat and there is no need to seek votes using Two Leaves," he said.The bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who represented the constituency in north Chennai.The bypoll assumes significance in the backdrop of a vertical split in the ruling AIADMK, with supporters divided between its jailed interim General Secretary VK Sasikala and expelled leader Panneerselvam.Sasikala's nephew Dinakaran is contesting on "hat" symbol, while AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi) has opted for "electric pole" symbol with E Madusudanan as its candidate.On opposition complaints that his faction was resorting to money distribution to voters in the constituency, he said allegations were being made against them since "day one" but sounded confident of securing a win."This is an important poll. Right from day one they have been making complaints against us. And since we are the ruling party, the EC is looking into the complaints. But nothing can stop my win.""The polls may be postponed, but they (opposition) cannot deny my victory but only delay it," he said.By voting for him, the local voters would give him an opportunity to ensure development of the constituency, he said.