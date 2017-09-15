TTV Dhinakaran To Hold Public Meet Seeking Exemption From NEET

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran today said a public meeting will be held on September 19 at Tiruchirappalli to urge the centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET.Mr Dhinakaran said the meeting will be held at Uzhavar Sandhai grounds at Tiruchirappalli at 4.30 pm on September 19.Hitting out at Chief Minister K Palaniswami's regime as "atrocious," he alleged the government posed "obstacles" in holding the meeting.Such "hurdles" have been "shattered" and permission to hold the meet has been received from court, he said in a statement here. Mr Dhinakaran said he will be delivering his special address on the NEET issue that day.While anti-NEET meet was held by Opposition parties led by the DMK, BJP had organised a meeting to support the national test all at the same venue in Tiruchirappalli days ago.Protests against NEET intensified in Tamil Nadu after a Dalit medical aspirant, Anita had committed suicide recently.Though she had got high score in her Plus Two exam, she could not score enough in NEET to get medical admission.It may be recalled that the local authorities had reportedly denied nod for the meet to Mr Dhinakaran camp and the matter went to court.