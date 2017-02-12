'Tough For A Woman To Be In Politics': Sasikala In Second Meet With Legislators

EMAIL PRINT VK Sasikala said Jayalalithaa also faced similar hurdles in her lifetime. Chennai: Locked in a power tussle with



The same group which was against Jayalalithaa's time is now attacking her, Ms Sasikala said. "The treason was shattered by Puratchi Thlaivi Amma to make AIADMK the most powerful party," the official twitter handle of the party quoted her as saying. The path they crossed had been full of "hurdles and betrayals", she had added.



Ms Sasikala's meeting with the legislators -- who have been corralled in a luxury resort in an attempt to prevent their being influenced by Mr Panneerselvam's faction -- was her second with them. In her first, held on Saturday, she had threatened a "different" kind of protest, which sources said, could be a hunger-strike.



Ms Sasikala, who has never held public office or contested an election ever, draws her power from her long association with Ms Jayalalithaa, who had held an iconic position in the state and the party. But she faces challenge from Mr Panneerselvam, who made a turnaround two days after stepping down from the Chief Minster's post to aid her elevation, claiming he had been forced to resign.



His rebellion has gained steam following the public support by 10 lawmakers and six legislators of the party. Ms Sasikala's camp has claimed it is also being aided by the delay of Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to hold her oath ceremony.



Sources say, more than numbers, the Governor is concerned about providing a stable government in the state. Ms Sasikala is named in a case that alleges she has assets disproportionate to her income. The verdict from the Supreme Court is expected next week. If convicted, Ms Sasikala will not be able to be in public office and will be barred from contesting elections for six months.



