Tamil Politician Vaiko Visits DMK Chief Karunanidhi

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday called on DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at the latter's residence in Chennai and enquired about the health of the nonagenarian leader.Vaiko was received by DMK working president M K Stalin, Rajya Sabha party MPs, TKS Elangovan, RS Barathi and others at the top leader's Gopalapuram residence.The MDMK leader enquired about Karunanidhi's health and the medication he was on.His visit to Karunanidhi, after a long hiatus stretching to years, is coming in the backdrop of the DMK chief undergoing a minor procedure days ago to change Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy tube.The MDMK chief was in the DMK before he parted ways over two decades ago from that party following differences with Karunanidhi.Vaiko had held several positions in the DMK and was also a Rajya Sabha MP representing that party and was known then as V Gopalasamy.Karunanidhi has been ill since last year and out of action since then. DMK party affairs are being taken care by his son Stalin.