On Jallikattu, Centre Or State Or Both May Act, Says Government's Top Lawyer

Highlights Tamil Nadu's ordinance to allow Jallikattu will need President's approval The ordinance will bypass Supreme Court's ban on the bull-taming festival Thousands are protesting in Chennai and other cities against the ban

As Tamil Nadu moved to defuse massive protests demanding the return of bull-taming festival Jallikattu by pushing an ordinance or special order to bypass a Supreme Court ban, India's top lawyer indicated that the Centre may also act. "Whatever shall happen, will happen in a day or so," Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told NDTV, asserting that all options are open.On the centre's request, the Supreme Court today agreed to delay its decision on whether the ban stays or goes.Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has said that an ordinance sent for President Pranab Mukherjee's approval will help bring back Jallikattu "within a couple of days".Responding to that time frame, the centre's lawyer said, "The Centre may act, the state may act or both may act. Tamil Nadu is also a part of India and we have to respect their views."The comment comes a day after Mr Panneerselvam was told by PM Modi that while he appreciated the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the case is in the Supreme Court. The Prime Minister assured that the centre would support Tamil Nadu in whatever steps it took.The Tamil Nadu government has reportedly used a rule that allows a Governor, under special circumstances, to pass emergency rules on a subject that both the state and the Centre have jurisdiction on, provided the President approves. The President's nod is needed because the state ordinance overlaps with a central act.The ordinance has been drafted under the state law on cruelty to animals.Protesters demanding the return of Jallikattu say the ancient tradition does not involve any cruelty to the bull and that it is part of their tradition and Tamil pride.Jallikattu, in which young men wrestle bulls, is held during the harvest festival of Pongal. Animal rights activists allege that the organisers of Jallikattu drug the bulls to make them unsteady and throw chilli powder in their faces to prep them for the fight.On a petition by the People For Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA, the Supreme Court banned Jallikattu in 2014.The court later rejected a Tamil Nadu petition seeking a review of its decision and last year also stayed a notification by the centre allowing Jallikattu.