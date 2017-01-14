Tamil Nadu Not Ready To Celebrate Pongal Without Jallikattu

Just 14 kilometres away from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, locals are preparing to defy the Jallikattu ban imposed by the Supreme Court. Though women do not watch Jallikattu, 30-year-old Shalini fiercely propagates it as part of Pongal festivities.“This year, Jallikattu will happen. We have patiently waited for last two years. We believe Jallikattu is important to ward away evil and ensure strong men and bulls,” she says.As one enters village Alanganallur, the most popular centre for Jallikattu, it's a tree with trophies and a cycle hanging on it that catches the attention. “These are the prizes that the bulls and tamers have won in the village for Jallikattu,” locals explain enthusiastically. But just next to that, the 'bull exit' meant to let loose bulls into the Jallikattu competition is surrounded with police. “This is not entertainment. It's a sport. It's a lifestyle. It's Tamilian culture. You cannot ban culture,” T Tilakraj says.Animal activists appealed against the centuries-old tradition at the Supreme Court citing atrocities to the bulls as a reason. Advocate and Animal Rights Activist, Rudra Krishna says, "you basically see bulls having tails bitten, being stabbed with sickles, agitated, stuff rubbed into their eyes with twenty people jumping on him.”Students across Madurai have been taking out protests, angry that Jallikattu, an essential part of their Tamil identity, has been banned.Police have made special arrangements across Madurai to ensure Jallikattu will not be conducted and law and order will be in place. “We have taken the names of all bull owners, counted the bulls and identified them. We are patrolling the place,” policemen at the local police station affirmed.