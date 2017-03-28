Tamil Nadu Man Deposits Rs 246 Crore In Bank: Income Tax

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: March 28, 2017 01:47 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tamil Nadu Man Deposits Rs 246 Crore In Bank: Income Tax

He has accepted to pay 46 per cent of the total sum as tax, according to the officials.

Chennai:  A man hailing from Tiruchengode in Tamil Nadu has deposited an undisclosed income of Rs 246 crore in a public sector bank, Income Tax department officials said. He has accepted to pay 46 per cent of the total sum as tax, according to the officials.

While top Income tax officials declined to reveal the identity of the individual, they have confirmed to PTI that the individual hailing from the district deposited Rs 246 crore in the bank.

"It is true. This man has deposited Rs 246 crore in that bank's branch. Upon further investigation, he agreed to pay 46 per cent of it as tax under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme," they said.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Scheme allows an individual to disclose the income in the form of cash with a penalty totaling 46 per cent of the declared income. The scheme ends March 31, 2017.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READDemolish Sprawling 2.5 Acre Jinnah House In Mumbai, Says BJP Legislator
Income TaxBlack moneyPradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan YojanaTiruchengode

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriJio Prime Membership

................................ Advertisement ................................