Night Before Sasikala Verdict, Lawmaker Escapes From Beach Resort

On a day when Tamil Nadu Police submitted a report to the Madras High Court stating that the legislators supporting AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala are not being held captive at a beach resort near here, one of the lawmakers on Monday made a dramatic escape from the spot.SS Saravanan, who represents Madurai South, landed up at Acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's residence and told the reporters that he had scaled up a wall and jumped to his escape.Mr Saravanan added that he had to disguise himself to escape from the beach resort.His escape comes on a day when the AIADMK General Secretary decided to visit the beach resort again for the third day, and subsequently spend the night there.With this the number of legislators supporting Panneerselvam has gone up to seven.Earlier, addressing the legislators at the resort, Ms Sasikala said all would go out happily on Tuesday.The Supreme Court will today rule whether Ms Sasikala is guilty of colluding with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the early 1990s to acquire an illicit fortune worth about 60 crores.If the judges confirm a High Court order acquitting her, there will be no legal hurdle in her taking oath as Chief Minister and she then has to prove in a trust vote that she has majority support in the state assembly. If the court convicts her, Ms Sasikala will be knocked out of the race for the Chief Minister's post; she cannot then hold public office or contest elections for six years.