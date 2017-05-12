Tamil Nadu Informs High Court That It Was Not Against Conducting Jallikattu

Tamil Nadu Government today informed the Madras High Court that they were not against holding Jallikattu, but if permission was granted to organise the bull taming sport at Nehru stadium in Chennai, there were chances that the venue may get damaged.Nehru Stadium was built with international standards and if Jallikattu was allowed to be conducted at the stadium, there were chances that the venue may get damaged, Additional Government Pleader P Sanjay Gandhi submitted.He submitted this on a petition by Tamilanin Parampariya Veerajallikattu Association seeking to direct Tamil Nadu State Sports Development Authority, the District Sports Officer and Nehru Sports Academy to conduct Jallikattu at Nehru Stadium.The association submitted that they would rectify the damages, if any happened to the ground by holding the event.Justice K Kalyanasundaram after directing the Additional Government Pleader to get instructions from the authorities, told the petitioners to submit a fresh representation to the authorities by mentioning the correct date of conducting of Jallikattu and posted the matter for further hearing to June two.