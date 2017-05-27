Tamil Nadu Hotels And Restaurants To Down Shutters On May 30

The South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA) today said it will support the May 30 shutdown called given by another industry body, the Tamil Nadu Hotels and Restaurant Association, against the GST rate.Protesting against the levy of 12-28 per cent GST rate, the Tamil Nadu Hotels and Restaurant Association had recently announced their decision to call for a shutdown strike.As a result all hotels and restaurants in Tamil Nadu will down their shutters on May 30 from 6 am to 6 pm.In a statement issued here, SIHRA said hospitality and hotel industry is reeling under since 2009 due to economic and other conditions."Recently, the Supreme Court came with a judgement preventing any liquour sales within 500 metres of the National and State highways, crippling the business of hotels which are located on the arterial roads," it added.