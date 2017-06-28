Tamil Nadu Government Orders Memorials For MG Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa

The Tamil Nadu government today announced establishing an arch in memory of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran on the occasion of his birth centenary in Chennai. The government also decided to create a grand memorial for the late J Jayalalithaa, who died last year.Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami made the announcement in the state Assembly today."I am happy to announce that an arch will be constructed here on the occasion of the birth centenary of MGR," he said.Chief Minister Palaniswami is leading the government in the birth centenary celebrations of MG Ramachandran, and is scheduled to lead a series of events starting from June 30 to January next year in this regard.The Chief Minister recalled that Ramachandran was hailed for people for his generosity among others.Further, he also announced that a memorial would be constructed for Jayalalithaa at the Marina beach in Chennai, where she is buried.Advertisements have been issued seeking designs for the purpose from experts and organisations from across the world for constructing a "grand memorial" for the late Chief Minister, he said.An expert team would be used to select and implement the best design for this purpose and the memorial will be lauded by all, he added.Jayalalithaa had been "one among world leaders," Chief Minister Palaniswami said.