Tamil Nadu Government Issues Guidelines For Holding Jallikattu

Madurai: Tamil Nadu government has issued a set of stringent guidelines for safe conduct of Jallikattu, which includes CCTV surveillance of the festival and medical examination of bulls before beginning the event. This came after two people died in the state's Pudukottai during the bull-taming festival.
As per a circular sent to the district administrations and organisers of the bull-taming sport, following guidelines would need to be followed.
The names of participants and bulls should be registered and a team of officials should monitor the events.
The bulls should be rested at least for 20 minutes before being released into the sporting arena, and they will be examined by the veterinarians, officials here said quoting the circular.
The bulls should be given 60 square feet of space, and the owner of the animal should stand by it to give it a sense of security, they said.
The venue, where the sport takes place should be under CCTV surveillance.
The sportsmen are allowed to hold onto the hump of the bull only for a distance of 15 metres, and not pull its tail.
The state had passed an ordinance or an executive order that allows the sport this year. The ordinance expires in six months.
Meanwhile, protests at Chennai's Marina beach and Madurai continued as people gathered there refused to relent even after the ordinance. The protesters in Chennai said they will not allow the Republic Day celebrations at Beach Road until the Jallikattu issue is resolved.
Jallikattu, which sees young men wrestling with a bull in an open field during the harvest festival of Pongal, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014. Last year, the Centre allowed the sport, but that decision has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has agreed to not deliver its verdict next week after the Centre pointed out that a decision could create law and order problems.