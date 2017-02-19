Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam Meet Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his challenger O Panneerselvam today met Governor Vidyasagar Rao shortly before he left for Mumbai. Mr Palaniswami won his trust vote yesterday after a five-hour drama and violence by the DMK over their demand for a secret vote. Mr Pannerselvam, who also supported the demand, has said the battle is far from over and threatened to go to the people. "We are asking for a fresh floor test," said M Pandiarajan, a former minister in Mr Panneerselvam's camp.At today's meeting with the Governor, Mr Palaniswami, He was accompanied by AIADMK's newly appointed Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran and many of his cabinet colleagues.Though termed a courtesy call, the meeting comes amid reports that the Chief Minister wanted to induct Mr Dinakaran as a Minister, but the Governor has sought time for legal consultation.MK Stalin, the chief of the state's main opposition party, the DMK, meanwhile convened a meeting with his legislators.Yesterday, Speaker P Dhanapal had ordered the eviction of the DMK men after they gheraoed and manhandled him ahead of the trust vote in the assembly demanding secret ballot. A case was registered against Mr Stalin for his protest held last afternoon at Chennai's iconic Marina Beach. In the evening, Mr Stalin led a DMK delegation to meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to complain against the Speaker.In the absence of the opposition -- including 88 DMK lawmakers -- Mr Palaniswami won 122 votes. Only 11 votes were cast against him by rebels of the ruling AIADMK, led by Mr Panneerselvam."People will decide whether this is valid or not. Only when we meet the people, we will be able to understand their feelings," Mr Panneerselvam later said. The former Chief Minister had received huge support on social media following his declaration that he was forced to resign.