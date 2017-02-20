Budget
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami Announces Closure Of 500 Liquor Shops

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: February 20, 2017 15:22 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the closure of 500 liquor shops

Chennai:  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced the closure of 500 state-run liquor retail outlets.

The announcement was part of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's promise to usher in prohibition in the state in a phased manner, Mr Palaniswami said in his first formal press conference since his elevation as Chief Minister last week.

He recalled Ms Jayalalithaa's announcement in May 2016 on closing down 500 Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail outlets operated by state-owned TASMAC as part of her assembly poll promise on implementing prohibition.

The present closure of 500 IMFL outlets was among the first five orders Mr Palaniswami signed as Chief Minister.

After being sworn in as the Chief Minister on February 16, Mr Palaniswami had won the crucial vote of confidence two days later.
 

