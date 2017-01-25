Tamil Nadu Assembly Pays Rich Tributes To Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with her successor O Panneerselvam and DMK leader MK Stalin among others heaping encomiums on the former AIADMK general secretary.In a sombre atmosphere, some ministers and MLAs were seen getting emotional and wiping tears as Mr Panneerselvam, Mr Stalin and others recalled the "illustrious" career of Jayalalithaa.She died on December 5, 2016 following a cardiac arrest preceded by 75 days of hospitalisation.Mr Panneerselvam moved a resolution and in his introductory speech described December 5 as a "dark day for Tamil Nadu".He recalled the political career of Jayalalithaa since her debut in politics in 1983 at the behest of her mentor and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.He hailed Jayalalithaa as "gutsy" and said she later went on to lead the party."Amma received plaudits and appreciation from various political party leaders and their members for her oratorical skills, visionary schemes, her approach towards people and tireless hardwork," Mr Panneerselvam said.The chief minister recalled her uniting AIADMK after MGR's death in 1987, adding she went on to become an "unparalleled leader".Jayalalithaa led her party to a grand victory and became chief minister for the first time in 1991, repeating the success in 2001, 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls, he added.Among others, she established Tamil Nadu's rights in inter-state water disputes while ushering in 'Brand Amma' under which a number of schemes were running, he said.The Leader of Opposition, Stalin, recalled that both he and Jayalalithaa had first entered the state Assembly in 1989. He was a ruling DMK member, while she was Opposition Leader then, Mr Stalin said.Years later, she was once again Opposition Leader during the 2006-11 DMK regime where he was also Deputy Chief Minister, he added."Her speciality was that she was unfazed in facing things," he added.The resolution condoled her death and expressed sympathies with the people of the state "who are grieved over her demise".The House later observed a two-minute silence in respect of Jayalalithaa before adjourning for the day.Earlier, obituary references were made to former Tamil Nadu Governor Surjit Singh Barnala, veteran journalist Cho S Ramaswamy, carnatic musician M Balamuralikrishna and former Cuban President Fidel Castro.