Tamil Nadu Asks Madras High Court To Modify Order On Liquor Shops

Special mention was made today before the bench, comprising Justice K Kalyanasundaram and Justice S M Subramaniam.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: May 10, 2017 22:54 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tamil Nadu Asks Madras High Court To Modify Order On Liquor Shops

The court said the state-run liquor shops should not be open during 'grama sabha'

Chennai:  The Tamil Nadu government urged the Madras High Court today to modify its recent order that restrains it from relocating or opening liquor shops in residential areas.

Seeking modification to the order that was previously issued on May 8, Additional Advocate General Venkatramani said the government's revenue has been affected and there is a huge loss to the exchequer.

Special mention was made today before the bench, comprising Justice K Kalyanasundaram and Justice S M Subramaniam.

The court had restrained the government from relocating liquor shops to residential areas, saying the sentiments of people, mostly women, agitating on the issue should be accorded paramount importance as they were the victims of liquor consumption.

The court had also said the state-run TASMAC liquor shops should not be opened wherever there was a 'grama sabha' resolution against their location in villages or town or any local body.

The bench then directed the AAG to file a petition which will be taken up for hearing. 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READCalling Arvind Kejriwal. Election Commission Seeks Inputs For Hackathon
Madras High Court

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................