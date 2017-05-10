Tamil Nadu Asks Madras High Court To Modify Order On Liquor Shops

The Tamil Nadu government urged the Madras High Court today to modify its recent order that restrains it from relocating or opening liquor shops in residential areas.Seeking modification to the order that was previously issued on May 8, Additional Advocate General Venkatramani said the government's revenue has been affected and there is a huge loss to the exchequer.Special mention was made today before the bench, comprising Justice K Kalyanasundaram and Justice S M Subramaniam.The court had restrained the government from relocating liquor shops to residential areas, saying the sentiments of people, mostly women, agitating on the issue should be accorded paramount importance as they were the victims of liquor consumption.The court had also said the state-run TASMAC liquor shops should not be opened wherever there was a 'grama sabha' resolution against their location in villages or town or any local body.The bench then directed the AAG to file a petition which will be taken up for hearing.