9 Killed, More Feared Trapped As Bus Stand Collapses In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

The bus stand roof collapsed on commuters in Coimbatore's Somanur.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: September 07, 2017 17:13 IST
Coimbatore,Tamil Nadu: The roof of a bus stand collapsed in Somanur near Coimbatore.

Coimbatore:  Nine people were killed after the roof of a bus stand collapsed in Somanur on the outskirts of Coimbatore city in Tamil Nadu today, news agency ANI reported. Several people were trapped and some were crushed under the roof. The incident happened this afternoon about 500 km from Chennai in western Tamil Nadu. Images from the incident showed a part of the collapsed roof had also fell on a bus. Police said there could be more casualties, as several people are still trapped under the debris.
 
Bus Stand Roof Collapses in Somanur, Coimbatore: Several people were crushed under the debris.

News agency ANI said as many as 20 more people could be trapped inside. Rescue operations are underway.

