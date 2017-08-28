Sidelined AIADMK Leader Dinakaran Not For Fall Of Palaniswami Government

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran Sunday said he was not for the fall of the Palaniswami government but cannot tolerate the opposition to the party being led by Sasikala and him."As a party worker, I don't for sure have a thought that this government should fall," he told reporters here when asked if the government would fall.The party deputy chief, who had hours ago removed Mr Palaniswami of his district secretary post, in the same breath said, "At the same time when they (Palaniswami camp) say that they will remove the general secretary... we have joined together to save the party."Mr Dinakaran said it was upto the ruling faction to fulfil the demand of his loyalists who were camping in Puducherry. "Their (his loyalists) only demand is how you can run the party by removing party general secretary and her deputy," he said apparently hinting that the Palaniswami camp should reverse its stand against Sasikala and him for an effort towards a truce."We are not seeking Ministership for Thangatamilselvan or Jakkaiyan (his loyalists)," he said, adding that "we do not hanker after positions".He said the incumbent regime was put in place by "Chinnamma" (Sasikala) after the demise of Amma. He asserted that "we did not create the present trying times".Mr Dinakaran was unsparing in his attack on Mr Panneerselvam, wondering how Palaniswami could join hands with him.He said Mr Panneerselvam was responsible for the freezing of the party symbol two-leaves and called the government "corrupt". Meanwhile, Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan said in Nagapattinam that "the movie is running, wait for the climax".He said the "strength" will become known in the Assembly and sought patience till then.AIADMK Thiruparankundram MLA A K Bose, who met Mr Dinakaranearlier in the day here, said, "They (Palaniswami regime) cannot run the government by sidelining Chinnamma," raising speculation if he had switched sides.However, later in the day he said in Madurai that the party was steered by Sasikala and Dhinakaran, while the government was led by Mr Palaniswami.