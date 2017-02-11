'Been 7 Long Days,' Says VK Sasikala In New Note To Governor

Will surely listen to the collective voice of my voters & decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma's memory & unity of AIADMK ! - Pandiarajan K (@mafoikprajan) February 11, 2017

In a huge setback for VK Sasikala, Tamil Nadu minister K Pandiarajan today switched sides, saying he is supporting O Panneerselvam's "fight to save the AIADMK".Earlier in the day, the minister who holds the Education portfolio, put out a loaded tweet, sparking speculation that he could be considering walking over to O Paneerselvam camp in the ruling AIADMK's power tussle.Mr Pandiarajan'a tweets and public statements till recently criticised interim Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on accusing him of playing into the hands of the opposition DMK to split the party with his rebellion against Ms Sasikala.While Ms Sasikala has so far been backed by an overwhelming majority in her party, public opinion has distinctly tilted towards Mr Panneerselvan continuing as the state's chief minister. He was twice handpicked by former chief minister and powerful party chief J Jayalalitha when she had to resign over corruption cases and was tasked by the governors to handle administrative affairs during her prolonged stay in hospital last year.In stark contrast, Ms Sasikala has never contested an election within her party or outside. She draws her enormous support in the party from having been Ms Jayalalithaa or Amma's closest companion for years. The party cadre calls her chinamma or mothers younger sister.Ms Sasikala staked claim to form government two days ago, but governor C V R is yet to indicate what his next step will be. Sources have said he is inclined to wait till the Supreme Court gives verdict in the corruption case against her. The verdict is expected next week. If found guilty Ms Sasikala will not be able to hold public office or contest a election.