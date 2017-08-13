School Staff Arrested For Sexually Harassing Teacher In Chennai

A correspondent of a private school has been arrested by the Chennai police for sexually harassing a woman teacher.The police said that 45-year-old R Ravi reportedly sent her inappropriate text messages that contained sexual innuendos and vulgar language. She had resigned two months ago.On Friday, when she went to the school to collect her original academic documents that she had submitted at the time of joining, the police said the accused summoned her to his room. He allegedly sought sexual favours in return of her documents. He also allegedly threatened her that he would spread rumours about her if she didn't yield.The teacher then filed a complaint with the police and the academician was arrested.In her complaint, she said she had joined the school in East Tambaram in 2012 and since then the accused has made sexual advances towards her.