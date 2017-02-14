Sasikala's Chief Minister Hopes Rest On Supreme Court Verdict At 10.30 Today: 10 Points

The Supreme Court will today decide whether AIADMK chief VK Sasikala is guilty in corruption case.

Chennai: The Supreme Court will at 10:30 this morning rule on whether VK Sasikala, AIADMK chief, is guilty of helping former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa amass illicit wealth worth over 60 crores in the 1990s. The verdict will decide the political career of Ms Sasikala, who has staked claim to be Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister. If the court upholds a High Court verdict acquitting Ms Sasikala, there will no legal impediment in her taking oath as Chief Minister. If it convicts her, she will be sent to jail and cannot hold public office or contest elections for the period of her jail term and six years after that. Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghosh and Amitava Roy will give separate judgements - they could give concurring judgements or differing judgements. If there is a split verdict, the case will be referred to a three-judge bench which will hear it all over again. If that happens, Ms Sasikala can be sworn in as Chief Minister. After she takes oath, she will have to prove that she has majority support in the state assembly through a trust vote.