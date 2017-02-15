Sasikala's Betrayal? Nephews Expelled By Jayalalithaa Back In Party

VK Sasikala, who is expected to surrender in Bengaluru after being sentenced to a four-year jail term for corruption, has brought back two relatives TTV Dinakaran and Venkatesh into Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, years after they were expelled by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.Mr Dinakaran is back as deputy to Ms Sasikala, who is the general secretary of the AIADMK.Ms Sasikala was ordered by the Supreme Court yesterday to serve jail time after she was held guilty, along with Jayalalithaa, of making a fortune beyond their known sources of income in the 1990s.