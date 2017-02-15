Budget
Sasikala's Betrayal? Nephews Expelled By Jayalalithaa Back In Party

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: February 15, 2017 10:11 IST
VK Sasikala has brought back expelled relatives into Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK

Chennai:  VK Sasikala, who is expected to surrender in Bengaluru after being sentenced to a four-year jail term for corruption, has brought back two relatives TTV Dinakaran and Venkatesh into Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, years after they were expelled by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Mr Dinakaran is back as deputy to Ms Sasikala, who is the general secretary of the AIADMK.

Ms Sasikala was ordered by the Supreme Court yesterday to serve jail time after she was held guilty, along with Jayalalithaa, of making a fortune beyond their known sources of income in the 1990s.



 

