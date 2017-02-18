Resort Where Team Sasikala Camped For Days Shuts Down For 'Maintenance'

As complete chaos broke out in the Tamil Nadu assembly over Chief Minister E Palaniswami's trust vote, a resort near Chennai that reluctantly hosted political drama for the past 13 days quietly closed down.The sign "Resort Under Maintenance" has been put up at the five-star Golden Bay resort where over 100 lawmakers of the ruling AIADMK camped for nearly two weeks amid a massive power tussle.The lawmakers left the Golden Bay this morning for the trust vote of E Palaniswami, who was chosen by jailed AIADMK chief VK Sasikala for the post of chief minister after her own bid for the top job was stymied by her conviction in a corruption case.The trust vote was stalled over violence in the assembly with DMK lawmakers manhandling the Speaker, breaking chairs and mics and ripping up papers.On Twitter, many commented that whatever happened in Chennai, it was certain that the AIADMK lawmakers cannot go back to the Golden Bay resort anymore.The resort, around 80 km from Chennai, became the quasi-headquarters of the ruling party with lawmakers roaming its sprawling compound in shorts, T-shirts and flip-flops. Busloads of MLAs arrived here soon after former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam revolted against Ms Sasikala, setting off a numbers game in the party.Ms Sasikala was at this resort when she received news on Tuesday that she would have to go to jail for four years and cannot become Chief Minister. She then picked Mr Palaniswami, who is being referred to as her proxy while she serves time.At least two lawmakers who defected to Mr Panneerselvam's side shared tales of their escape; one claimed that he climbed the walls and jumped out in a t-shirt and "Bermuda (shorts)" to throw off men guarding the only way out of the resort that is surrounded by water on three sides.Golden Bay Resort's website describes as "Paradise on Earth" the beachside property off the temple town of Mahabalipuram, which offers water-skiing among its attractions.