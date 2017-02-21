Report On Tamil Nadu Floor Test Violence Submitted To Governor

Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary AMP Jamaludeen on Monday submitted a report to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on the chaos and violence that broke out in the House during the Chief Minister K Palaniswami's floor test on Saturday. The report was submitted at the Governor's office, official sources said.It was given a day after Mr Rao sought a "factual report" from the Secretary on the entire proceedings from the time the House assembled at 11 am on February 18 and till it was adjourned sine die at 3:27 pm after adoption of the confidence motion.Mr Palaniswami had won the trust vote by a 122-11 margin after the eviction of DMK members and walkout by its allies, amid stormy scenes during which mikes were uprooted, chairs toppled and sheets of papers torn and hurled around.While Speaker P Dhanapal said he had been pushed and shoved by legislators of the DMK, the opposition party alleged they were manhandled by the marshals on orders of the ruling AIADMK party. Questions were also raised why the floor test was not broadcast on television and the audio feed of the assembly.DMK Working President MK Stalin, rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who had unsuccessfully pleaded for a secret voting on the confidence motion, on Sunday appealed to the governor to 'nullify' the vote.Following days of confusion over government formation after former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's revolt against party chief VK Sasikala and her conviction in an assets case on February 14, Mr Rao had last Thursday invited Mr Palaniswami to form government and seek vote of confidence.