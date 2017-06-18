Weeks After Remarks On Politics, Rajinikanth Meets Protesting Farmers

Superstar Rajinikanth met a group of farmers today who are on a protest to demand the interlinking of rivers. The meeting - a first of the kind involving Rajinikanth - comes weeks after the actor's "God's will" comment that was read as a hint of his contemplating a career in politics."16 farmers met Rajinikanth today for his support to interlinking of rivers," said farmer leader Ayyakannu. "Rajinikanth promised to work for interlinking of peninsular rivers first."The actor, he said, offered farmers Rs 1 crore, which he had promised for the river interlinking project. "We asked Rajini to hand over his contribution to the Prime Minister," Ayyakannu added.Last month, Rajinikanth had triggered speculations when he said, "If God is willing, I will enter politics tomorrow".Local BJP leaders had immediately invited him to join the party. The actor had given a cryptic reply, saying "Whatever I had to say I said, now I have nothing more to say".A week later, BJP chief Amit Shah had said "all good people" were welcome to join politics and added it was up to Rajinikanth to decide.Earlier this year, rumours swirled that the actor could float a new party backed by the BJP. The BJP, which already has a considerable presence in neighbouring Karnataka, is seeking to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2019 general election.The party is hopeful that the political void left by death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and the ill health of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, can provide it with the perfect opportunity.The two leaders have been the towering figures in Tamil Nadu's political landscape over decades.Last year, the people had voted in Ms Jayalalithaa for a second consecutive time -- a record in a state where the mandate swings regularly between the AIADMK and the DMK.